MIRPURKHAS - Like other parts of the country, International Literacy Day was observed in Mirpurkhas on Friday. The Sindh Education Foundation held an awareness walk which started from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Higher Secondary Mirpurkhas and culminated at local press club.

The walk was led by Ashfaque Hussain Mirani, Regional Head Sindh Education Foundation Government of Sindh Mirpurkhas. Hundreds of students, teachers, parents and Education Department officers participated in the walk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards. They marched through the main roads and rached local press club. Speaking on the occasion, Ashfaque Hussain Mirani said that theme of Literacy Day in 2017 is “Literacy in Digital World”.

In order to fulfill international commitment and to express the resolve of government for increasing literacy rate in the province and providing access to education for all, the Sindh Education Foundation celebrates September 8 as International Literacy Day throughout the province.

SEF Mirpurkhas district had arranged special programs including walks and seminars to highlight and sensitise the masses about importance of education, he added. He expressed that now the aims were to bring those children into the SEF schools who were working as child labour due to poverty.

He further said that approximately 300 primary, middle, and high schools functioning in Mirpurkhas region to fulfill the basic education need of the children on grass root level.

Education officers Ghlam Nabi Sahar and others also spoke.

SHIKARPUR: A rally was taken out by District Education Officer (Elementary) Shikarpur to mark an International Literacy Day. It was started from Government Primary School Lakhidar Shikarpur up to Shikarpur Press Club.

Rally was led by Abdul Hameed Soomro, DEO Elementary Shikarpur, and other Education officers. Speaking on the occasion, leaders said that International Literacy Day gives great opportunity to reiterate our resolve to ongoing commitment of the world community to recognize and support literacy as a key to personal development and to the socio-economic.

Furthermore, in their performances children are demanding their right to education, the right which is guaranteed by government and United Nations, we at our end have to make our promise by giving them free of cost quality education.

Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh district coordinator LSU/RSU said that on this day every child should make a commitment of bringing a child to school this is how they can play their role in eliminating out of schools ratio in government schools.