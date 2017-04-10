KARACHI - The Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) organised a seminar on modern trends in business research, an official of the institution said here on Sunday.

The speakers called for promotion of research culture in the country. It is the responsibility of universities to engage industry and planning division of the government to give solution to the problems faced by them.

Internationally, it is a general trend that universities are doing research on issues faced by the industry or governments, the speakers said.

Those who spoke at the seminar were Dr Shujaat Mubarak (MAJU), Dr Zaki Rashidi (ZABIST), Dr Tariq Jalees (PAF-KIET and Dr Manzoor Khalidi of Barret Hodgson University.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shujaat Mubarak said that rapid developments were taking place in South Asian countries in social, economic and industrial sectors. Similarly, in Pakistan work is in progress on various development projects, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). If researchers do not come forward to start research on these development projects, the country will lag behind in South Asia.

He also asked researchers to treat themselves as a community, keep better coordination with each other and share knowledge with other researchers.

Dr Zaki Rashidi said that many changes were being witnessed in the technique in research work globally and as a researcher it was “our responsibility to see new developments in the field, which we have selected for research work”.

He was of the view that very few people read research reports in our society and do not take advantage of research work.

Dr Zaki Rashidi asked teachers and students not to start research work merely with a view to obtain PhD degree for their promotion and increase in salary. He emphasised that research work be taken with new approach, ideas and vision.

Dr Tariq Jalees said the research was done on research techniques and learning never stops. He asked the researchers not to keep their reports secrete. Share it with your colleagues and improve them, he said.

Dr Manzoor Khalidi asked researchers to look into problems faced by business houses and monitor new trends in business sector so that they may guide businessmen to carry out their business activities in the changing scenario.

He advised students and teachers to observe international trends in research activities which were very vital for producing valuable and useful report.