KHAIRPUR - Law enforcement agencies started a combing operation against criminals in Sukkur and Larkana divisions on Sunday.

According to CTD Larkana SP Abdullah Ahmed, there are reports that terrorist are entering Sindh from Balochistan therefore this combing operation has been launched in Sukkur-Larkana divisions and security has been tightened.

He said that hotels, restaurants, rented houses and passenger coaches coming from both sides and territories are being searched. It has been learnt that terrorists belonging to Hafeez Birohi Group, which is involved in Sehwan, Shikarpur and Jacobabad blasts, have entered Sindh. Several innocent people were killed in the aforementioned terrorist attacks.

According to police sources, 205 combing operations were carried out in nine months in Sukkur-Larkana divisions. Nine terrorists of TTP were arrested and 11 were killed in these operations. Also, thousands of suspects were arrested during these operations, including 1428 criminals.

GIRL COMMITS SUICIDE

A girl committed suicide when her parent tried to tie her knot against her will.

According to details, Perveen shot herself dead with a pistol in Alam Khan Gopnag village. She was brought to Civil Hospital, Khairpur, where doctors confirmed her death. Her parents were allegedly forcing her to marry a man she did not want to.