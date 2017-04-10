SEHWAN SHARIF/ NAWABSHAH - Four people were killed and more than 20 injured when a passenger bus turned turtle on Indus Highway in Sehwan Sharif on Sunday.

According to details, the bus was going to Larkana from Karachi. The driver tried to save a motorcyclist, but could not succeed and the bus overturned. Four persons, including the motorcyclist, died on the spot.

Three dead could not be identified. The injured were transferred to Saeedabad and Dadu hospitals.

The injured also included women and children. Those in critical condition were sent to Hyderabad.

The rescue team reached the scene an hour after the accident.

In Nawabshah, A woman was killed and 20 others were injured when a van carrying a wedding party fell into a ditch after hitting a trailer on National Highway near Qazi Ahmed Town on Sunday evening.

Driver of the Hyderabad-bound van, which was coming from Bhiria city, tried to overtake the trailer and in the process hit it and plunged into the ditch.

Twenty-year old Tasleeman Bhatti died on the spot. The injured, including women and children, were shifted to Taluka Hospital Qazi Ahmed.

Seriously injured ones were later shifted to People’s Medical Hospital.