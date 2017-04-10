A heritage building within the premises of 100-years-old Jufel Hurst Govt High School has been demolished by land mafia, and in the process also damaged the school putting question mark on the future of hundreds of students enrolled there in Karachi.

According to the residents, some unknown men started demolishing the Jufel Hurst school principal’s residence within its premises on Saturday, which alarmed them and they called in the police.

The demolition was stopped for the time being but they returned yesterday morning and completely razed the structure also damaging the school, area people said.

The students were in shock when on Monday they reached the school and were left with no option but to sit on the rubble.

Talking to media, ex-KMC Administrator, Faheem Zaman lamented the authorities for falling to save the building declared heritage site by the Culture Department of Sindh in 2012.

'A heritage property that we really tried very hard to save during last three years was razed late last night, while the Culture Department and Education Department have looked the other way. I personally took Nisar Khoro and Secy Education Fazalullah Pechuho to the school.'

The 'unlimited greed' of the land mafia in the connivance of police led to this situation, he said.

The Sindh government sprung into action after the media highlighted the issue. Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar visited the site and admitted the lapse and said the police have failed to perform its duty to secure the school and we would take action against those responsible.

The minister promised to punish the culprits and vowed to restore the building and school. The FIR was lodged naming three persons as accused in the whole episode.

The former KMC official pointed out that there were ample funds available in the budget for the maintenance of heritage buildings but the Culture Department was not doing its job.