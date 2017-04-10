KARACHI - City Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra said on Sunday that students of Karachi faced discrimination in admissions to federal educational institutions in the provincial capital.

“This discrimination is very old. I also experienced it when I was a student in 1980s. Even at the national level, students of Karachi have fewer opportunities available,” he said.

Vohra said the government must force industries to train and provide opportunities to students by introducing summer programmes. “We are producing a fewer entrepreneurs. Our educational institutions and industry must play their role for empowering our youth,” he said.

“CPEC will be an economic revolution for Pakistan and it’s just not about having a good infrastructure; it will be an economic game changer for the entire region,” he said.

“Pakistan is lacking in gap analysis and what is the requirement of the market,” he said while addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day conference titled “Pakistan Computer Society Congress 2017” organised by the Karachi University Computer Sciences Department and IEEE Karachi Section at HEJ–ICCBS Auditorium of the university. He congratulated Dr Sadiq Ali Khan for organising this international conference on such a pertinent issue.

“Climate change is a global issue, which is faced by almost every country. Let’s make Karachi green by playing our individual role for making our city green. Plantation campaigns must be arranged for this purpose,” he said.

Dr Sadiq Ali Khan, chairman of the KU Department of Computer Sciences, said the conference was a major development in the computer science sector of the country where “we had experts from all over the world on contemporary computer science issues”. Economic prosperity is connected with technological advancement, he said.

Vice Chancellor of the Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education Prof Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Professor Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, said that in near future “we’re going to have smart classrooms where maybe in 10 years we will not be needing teachers in classrooms but just robots and online information”.

He said that “we’ve always urged different professors to deliver lectures all around the country to different institutions since the concept of video link has occurred as a blessing enabling the feeling of proximity in the masses”. “We need to get all sorts of technology to the local Pakistani people,” he said. The government too is playing its part in supporting science and technology. He stood firm on the decision of establishing more and more R&D centres at the University of Karachi. He said, “We will bring all kinds of technology to Pakistan and this country will never stay a single step behind,” he said.

Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, former chairman of the HEC, said that countries, which invested heavily in education, were now getting the fruits of education, as they have become world’s leading economies. They are now seeing massive growth in industrial and scientific sectors.

Prof Dr Ajmal Khan, vice chancellor of the University of Karachi, said “You cannot really live without computers.” Explaining his association with computers, he said that it was his priority to support, invest in and improve all kinds of computer technology.

The vice chancellor said that in today’s world “we can’t imagine our life without computers; contemporary age is of computers and robots who will replace human workforce and labour in near future”.

“Strong nations build their own pathways and struggle to achieve their goals no matter how difficult the circumstances are. A complete paradigm shift in our attitude towards achieving our goal of excellence in the field of science and technology is need of the day,” he said.

Earlier, the chairman of the KU Computer Sciences Department, Dr Sadiq Khan, took the rostrum for a formal welcome address where he thanked all guests. He said the aim of this conference was to bridge the gap between academia and computer professionals.

His address was followed by a video message by Karen Bartleson, president of IEEE 2017 in which she emphasised that this world was full of oceans and the oceans of technology were getting vast with the passage of time. She advised the young IT and computer experts to implement their research and development with overall integrity and ethics.

Hironori Kashahara, president of Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan, also addressed the students through video link. In his talk, he introduced a multi-core architecture and its software to automatically parallelise and reduce power of the embedded to high performance computing application programmes.

Prof Abzetdin Adam, associate professor of Computer Engineering at the University of Azerbaijan, said that Internet services, web and mobile applications, pervasive communication widely available today that were meeting many of people’s needs had stimulated production of tremendous amounts of data.

Tahir Chaudhry, president and CEO of Falcon Engineering Group and president of the Computer Society of Pakistan, said that universities played a vital role in shaping and reshaping the society along with supporting the industries through research. Students need to conduct research on the prevailing issues in Karachi. They need to get themselves associated with the societies like Computer Science Society, one of the biggest societies in Pakistan, to grab opportunities. There are around 1400 software houses and 6 to 7 telecom companies that need bulk of computer science graduates but “we fail to deliver them the desired products and bridge the gap”.

Sarang Sheikh, IEEE MADC Chair 2017, launched the contest in the congress named IEEE MADC, where students will not only get the opportunity to win but get themselves recognised globally by the ideas they generate in the application development. He said that the contest first started in 2013 as a university project and now it has been globalised. He is the first Pakistani to work as the global chair. IEEE Contest is a mobile development contest application.