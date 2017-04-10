KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh chapter President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Sunday blamed the federal government for abduction of PPP Tando Allah Yar District Council Member Ghulam Qadir Marri and Ashfaq Leghari.

“If they are not presented before the court within 24 hours and injustices against the Sindh province are not stopped, we will stage sit-ins across the province,” Khuhro said while addressing a press conference at the PPP Media Cell along with PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Senator Saeed Ghani and Rashid Hussain Rabbani. Khuhro said that their association with the PPP was the only sin of Ghulam Qadir Marri and Ashafq Leghari.

“PPP leaders, including Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, are being politically victimised and conspiracy is being hatched to defame them,” he said. If these acts are meant to target Asif Ali Zardari, he said, “We want to inform everyone that we and Bilawal Bhutto stand by Zardari and the government should arrest all of us.”

“If the government continues to abduct people, what difference will be there between the government and dacoits?” he asked.

Khuhro said that people and the establishment were waging a struggle against each other in Pakistan and the PPP would always stand by people of the country in this struggle.

“Whenever the party gets popularity among the masses, the opponents start such activities. The PPP had fought such activities in the past and will continue to do so in future also,” he said. “We faced jails, but we did not bow to anyone in the past nor will we do it in future,” he said.

He said that these activities were a reaction to PPP’s criticism of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. He said that these acts of the federal government were aimed at influencing the next general elections.

The PPP Sindh president demanded that the authorities tell the PPP leadership who had arrested the two aforementioned party office-bearers. If the Rangers or the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested them, he said, they should be produced in the court.

“The constitution calls for presenting an accused in the court within 24 hours of his arrest. This law should be enforced in this case also,” he said. Law should be equal for everybody. Unfortunately, discriminatory laws are being enforced and relief is being given to those spreading hatred from London. Those raising voice for people’s rights are being politically victimised, he said.

“Revengeful acts of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should stop. We had faced these acts in the past and those who committed these acts had to beg forgiveness later,” said Khuhro.

He said that those who were raising a hue and cry over heaps of garbage in Karachi should tell people, “What happened to funds of Rs1 billion provided to them during the Musharraf era and why did not they initiate work on the Karachi Circular Railway project during that period?”

Also, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro announced that the PPP would stage protests and sit-ins in every district of the Sindh province against excessive loadshedding and suspension of gas supply to the province.

“We are witnessing 20-hour loadshedding in the province. The province is also facing gas crisis despite producing 70 percent of gas needed for the country,” he said.

He blamed the federal government for intentionally creating a water shortage in the province so that fields of the province could become barren.