KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Sunday that his party’s protest would continue until the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led Sindh government resolves issues facing Karachi.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the PSP camp outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC). The PSP is protesting against provincial rulers’ failure to provide civic amenities to residents of Karachi. PSP leaders, including party President Anis Qaimkhani, Anis Advocate, Dr Sagheer Ahmed and Iftikhar Randhawa, were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamal said that his party staged demonstrations at 20 key points across the country on Saturday and people came out of their houses to support PSP’s stance. He alleged that the Sindh government had taken over the local government department to expand its corrupt practices.

“The PSP is not asking the rulers to fetch stars from the sky. Our fight is for basic amenities for the masses and it will continue until demands are met,” Kamal said.

Talking about the shortage of water in Karachi, the PSP chairman the party had no objection to sharing water with Sindhi brothers. “We only demanded allocation of a reasonable percentage of water from Sindh’s share,” he said. He said that it was the responsibility of the provincial rulers to provide clean drinking water to citizens, but the so-called democratic government was busy looting people’s money. He demanded that the government lay water pipelines and construct roads.

“Poor governance is being witnessed across Sindh and it is regrettable that people of Sindh have been deprived of their basic rights. The PSP will not tolerate it further and will bury the fake magnificence of the rulers,” added Kamal.

Mentioning the K-IV water project, Kamal said that he made this water project to address the water shortage issue for the next 50 years. He said that K-IV water project was not enough to overcome acute shortage of water in the city. The government should initiate phase II of the project, he said.

The PSP chairman said that Karachi held a key position in the progress of Pakistan and being a port city it benefited the entire country. The rulers should have done some progressive work to provide relief to the masses, but no one cared about Karachi and even the elected representatives of the city were busy looting the economic hub. It is a matter of concern that the city that earns about Rs12 billion in an hour got nothing in return, said Kamal.

It is pertinent to mention here that PSP’s protest camp against the provincial rulers continued on fourth consecutive day on Sunday. During the day, delegations of various organisations visited the camp to express solidarity with the party leadership. A number of PSP workers and supporters also attended the demonstration at KPC. They raised slogans against the PPP and its provincial government and demanded resolution of longstanding civic issues such as insufficient water, health, sanitation and transport facilities.