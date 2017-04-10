KARACHI - The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Sunday announced its collaboration with Iflix, the world's leading Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVoD) service for emerging markets.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference in Karachi which was addressed by senior executives of PTCL and Iflix.

PTCL’s Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Shahid said on the occasion, “We want our customers to enjoy quality entertainment through PTCL Smart TV and our broadband service. Our partnership with Iflix will allow our customers to stream international and Pakistani content at their convenience whenever and wherever they want. We are committed to be the preferred digital lifestyle partner of our customers and will work towards bringing more content and entertainment platforms in the future as well.”

Iflix Pakistan General Manager Farees Shah commented: “Pakistan is one of the world’s fastest growing markets for internet and smart phone penetration. We are thrilled to partner with PTCL, Pakistan’s leading telecommunications giant, to offer PTCL subscribers an unparalleled offering of local and international content.”

With access to Iflix, PTCL subscribers can watch a vast library of thousands of first-run exclusive shows, award-winning TV series, blockbuster movies, popular local and regional content, children’s programmes and much more. They can download TV shows and movies to any phone, tablet or mobile device and even watch offline, when not connected to the Internet. PTCL customers will be able to share their Iflix subscription with family or friends and watch different shows on two different devices at the same time.