KARACHI - Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fauzia Siddiqui has said that her sister Dr Aafia Siddiqui and her three minor children were handed over to Americans illegally.

This is violation of the constitution of Pakistan, she said while addressing a “Free Aafia” motorcycle rally from Safari Park to Tower on Sunday in connection with the ongoing campaign for release of Dr Aafia from “illegal detention” in the United States. She said this rally was aimed at demanding supremacy of the constitution in Pakistan. She said the common man in Pakistan would continue to be deprived of justice like Aafia Siddiqui until the rulers and government functionaries start obeying court orders.

A large number of people belonging to different walks of life attended the rally. Carrying flags and banners inscribed with slogans demanding release of Aafia, they raised slogans for rule of law in Pakistan.

Dr Fauzia said that struggle for release of Aafia from the American prison was symbol of a struggle for the rule of law and respect for human rights and personal liberties in Pakistan. She said that even 70 years after creation of Pakistan rulers and bureaucracy had kept the people of Pakistan enslaved. She said that Pakistani rulers lacked courage to write a simple letter to Americans and ask them to repatriate Dr Aafia to Pakistan. She said the history would never forgive these rulers for this betrayal.

She said that people belonging to various cities, towns and even other countries had contacted the Aafia Movement Secretariat and expressed solidarity with the “Free Aafia” campaign. She said that many women had contacted the secretariat and expressed their desire to join the rally.

Dr Fauzia said that Aafia was a Pakistani citizen and she never opted for US citizenship. She said that cases against Aafia were totally false and fabricated. She said that even US legal experts had declared transfer of Aafia to the US and her trial on the US soil totally illegal. She said that Dr Aafia was a top-notch educationist. She had returned to Pakistan to work on a plan to brighten the future of Pakistani children, she said. She regretted that Aafia was kidnapped along with her three minor children and trafficked to America.

Dr Fauzia expressed the hope that unity of people would soon lead to release and repatriation of Dr Aafia. She said the demand for release of Aafia was a collective demand of the entire Pakistani nation.