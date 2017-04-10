KARACHI - Commuters had a sigh of relief on Sunday afternoon as traffic began to move on Super Highway where an oil tanker accident overnight had left traffic paralysed for more than 17 hours.

The oil tanker was on its way from Karachi to Hyderabad when its driver reportedly sped near Nooriabad, causing it to flip, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) officials said. No injuries were reported.

According to police, the traffic jam along the route intensified when, after the accident, cars started going the wrong way.

Passengers spent the night stuck in cars cramped bumper-to-bumper along the stretch of the motorway.

NHMP officials said that because of the traffic gridlock, it was difficult to reach the site of the accident with heavy machinery needed to remove the oil tanker. The tanker was finally removed a little past the afternoon, they added.

They also said that the construction work on the motorway was hindering their efforts to clear the route.