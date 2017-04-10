KARACHI - Shah Latif police claimed to have gunned down two street criminals in an encounter here on Sunday.

Police said that a police mobile on routine patrol signalled a suspicious motorbike to stop when the gunmen ridding the motorbike sprayed bullets on the police van and fled. Police personnel retaliated and during the exchange of fire both bandits were killed. The bodies of both suspects were shifted to morgue where they were identified as Adam Khan and Kamran Wahab.

Police claimed to have recovered TT pistols and stolen motorbikes from them. Police said that both suspects were involved in a number of street crimes and robberies. Separately, the Sindh Rangers carried out a raid on a government school water tank located in Baldia, Saeedabad and recovered a huge cache of weapons. The Rangers spokesperson said that weapons were recovered on the information provided by intelligence sources. He said that these weapons had been dumped by the militants of MQM London.

Similarly, Al-Falah police carried out a raid in Azimpura Graveyard and recovered a huge cache of ammunition. Police said the raid was carried out on the information provided by some arrested people. Police recovered more than 600 bullets of SMG. Further investigation was under way.

In another development, Boat Basin police carried out a door-to-door search operation in Block 1, Hindu Para, Shireen Jinnah Colony and rounded up over a dozen suspects. Police also recovered weapons and narcotics from the suspects