KARACHI - Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor has demanded that all the looters of the national wealth should be chased and taken to the task in the larger interests of justice and upholding of the constitution.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that catching one thief and leaving others unscathed was against the basic principle of law and justice.

He opined that the recent decision of the apex court on Panama leaks case is only the tip of the iceberg.

He said that big fish in the ocean of corruption in Pakistan were still free from the long arm of law and they all and sundry should be netted and sent behind the bars.

Pasban president said the money they had looted deposited in Swiss accounts and other foreign banks should be brought back and used to repay huge foreign loans.

Altaf was of the view that corruption was more dangerous than terrorism as it had been eroding the very foundations of Pakistan for quite sometime now.

He said that cases of all those people should be probed whose lifestyles did not match their declared incomes.

He, however, cautioned that the country did not need anarchy and the democratic process should be allowed to continue and flourish. “But at the same time, no corrupt politician should be provided a chance to hide behind the veil of democracy,” he emphasised.

He said that corruption in the name of politics was against the basic principles of democracy.

He hoped that the country’s superior courts would continue to take the corrupt mafia to the task, and added, “It is also must for the survival of this nation and country,” he observed.