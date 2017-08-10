MIRPURKHAS - Provincial Minister for Health and Zakat Dr Sikandar Mahendro has said that millions of rupees were being spent to improve the health facilities, and it was his priority was to ensure provision of basic health facilities at people’s doorstep so that the confidence of people in government hospitals could be restored.

He further said that he had paid surprise visits to over 150 health centers in the province and during his visits he held meetings with masses, elected representatives and other stakeholders so that problems being faced might be resolved.

He was talking to the health department officers, doctors, and media men after visiting the cardiac, children and different other wards of the Civil Hospital here on Wednesday.

He further said that additional amount had been allocated this year in the health department’s budget while millions of rupees were also being spent by the Sindh government on provision of medicines at government hospitals.

The minister lamented that due to bad attitude of doctors people did not approach government hospitals and strictly directed the doctors to keep their attitudes reasonable and appropriate.

He argued that efficiency of doctors remained zero unless the patients were satisfied with their behavior.

He said categorically that he was not satisfied with the efficiency of doctors.

He stressed need for bringing changes and improvement in the health department.

The provincial minister further said that 25,000 lady health workers were working in the province, 904 of whom were working in district Mirpurkhas.

He regretted that in health department there were such doctors who did not perform their duties and still get salaries. “But now legal action will be taken against these ghost doctors,” he vowed.

He claimed that 5402 doctors would be recruited in the province within two months and added that despite providing all required facilities to the medical superintendents a lot of problems were awaiting solutions.

He appealed to the media to highlight the activities of health department of Sindh along with health problems.

Later local MPA Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali met with the provincial minister and apprised him about problems related to health department. The provincial minister assured him of their solutions. Later a delegation of Paramedical Association called on the minister.