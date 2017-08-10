KARACHI - Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Wednesday sacked 46 ghost employees of the city wardens department whereas 28 more KMC employees were issued final show cause notices.

This was briefed at a meeting of the inquiry committee constituted to deal with the issue of ghost employees.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, while reviewing the performance of inquiry committee, directed all departmental heads to submit reports on such employees who were not attending their duty so that action could be taken against them in accordance with the rule-4 of the Sindh Local Councils Servant’s E&D Rules 1974.

He warned that the departmental heads would be held responsible if they did not follow the instructions in this connection.

The mayor said categorically that ghost employees could not be tolerated in KMC anymore and the departmental heads and other concerned officers had to report to him about their long absence from duty.

Meanwhile the committee to probe the issue of ghost employees started further inquiry to trace out more ghost employees in KMC departments.

Independence Day

celebrations

KMC staff is all set to celebrate the Independence Day under the banner of Officers Welfare Association. In this connection, flag hoisting ceremony will be held at KMC head office on August 14. Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra would attend the ceremony. Grade 16 and above officers have been directed to ensure their presence on this occasion.

Karachi mayor will lay the floral wreath on the mausoleum of founder of the country whereas a rally of Karachi Fire Brigade will be held on the same day from Mazar-e-Quaid-e-Azam to KMC head office. firefighters and other staff will participate in the rally. An exhibition of antique fire apparatus and fire tender belonging to 1912 Dennis Company Mary Weather Model will also be held at the KMC head office on this occasion.

A pictorial exhibition by senior KMC officer Muhammad Rehan Khan will also be held in the Sadequain Art Gallery in Frere hall at 4pm on 14 August which will be inaugurated by Governor of Sindh Mohammad Zubair whereas Mayor Karachi and other dignitaries are expected to attend this programme. A band of Pak Navy will play tunes of national songs in Frere Hall garden on this occasion.