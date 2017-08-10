KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Farooq Sattar on Wednesday announced that events to mark 70th Independence Day would start from August 11 which will include family cultural programmes, musical programmes, sports events and plantation. He made this announcement while addressing a press conference here at party’s headquarters in Bahadhurabad.

MQM leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Rauf Siddiqui, Kamran Tissori, Khalid Sultan, Shakeel Ahmed, Shahid Ali, Mehfoz Yar Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Sharing details of MQM-P`s “Youm-e-Azadi” festival, Sattar informed that the programmes scheduled to the mark the Day would start from August 11 and will continue till August 23.

He said that apart from various programmes, flag hosting ceremonies would be held on August 14at various key points of the city whereas MQM-P coordination committee would visit Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to the founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Furthermore, MQM-P Punjab leaders would visit Mazar-e-Iqbal, he added.

MQM-P leader said that the party had also decided to carry out 10-day cleanliness drive that would be initiated on August 14 and conclude on August 23.

He said that Karachi mayor, deputy mayor, DMC chairmen along with the coordination of Union Councils chairmen had planned various programmes while the party’s structure existing across the country would separately organise programs in their respective areas.

Farooq further said that last year, on August 23, the party disassociated itself from the London-based leadership over the anti-state slogans. “We stand with Pakistan but it is unfortunate that the party leadership in country is still facing fake cases” said MQM-P leader, and added, “During the last one year we haven’t gone against the constitution of Pakistan even when we were restricted.

“I urge the security institutions of the country that consider us loyal to Pakistan. Our policies do not damage stability of the country whereas we are always ready for rectification,” he said.

Rejecting the impression of news about taking dictation from London based leadership; MQM-P leader said that after disassociating MQM-P coordination committee is making all party decisions but it is unfortunate we are still being judge. Our party workers were still missing and arrest were still in progress against the activists’.

He said that more than two million people sacrificed their lives for the establishment of the country while Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Moulana Mohammad Ali Joher and others intellectuals played their key role for the formation of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent. We cannot forget their sacrifices and without paying homage to these personalities the celebration of the independence will not be completed.