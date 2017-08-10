KARACHI - Describing his flood protection policy as something like ‘a stitch in time saves nine’, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the repair and maintenance work of dykes, particularly of the vulnerable points should be sped up.

He was presiding over a meeting on flood situation here at the CM House on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Irrigation Syed Jamal Shah, Special Secretary Junaid Memon, SIDA MD Mohammad Khan Nizamani, Chief Engineer Guddu Barrage Farooq Chanar, Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage Bhai Khan Lakho, Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage Right Bank Aijaz Shaikh, Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage Abdul Qadir Palijo, Chief Engineer (dev) Irshad memon and Executive Engineer Shahbaz Akhtar.

The CM said that he had held a number of meetings before the start of flood season and had issued necessary directives for making arrangements and strengthening of the vulnerable points.

Secretary Irrigation Syed Jamal Shah, briefing the chief minister, said that on August 9 (today) discharge position at Upstream Guddu Barrage was 456521 cusecs while the downstream was 453380 cusecs. He said that there were 48 vulnerable points at different dykes of the River Indus.

Replying to a question of the chief minister, he said the vulnerability was determined on the basis of soil characteristics, old breaches sites, historical leaks and wave wash.

Jamal said that there were 27 vulnerable points on Sukkur Barrage which included nine on left bank and 18 on right bank of Larkana region.

“In Guddu Barrage region, Sukkur there are six vulnerable points,” he said, and added, “In the jurisdiction of Sindh Irrigation & Drainage Authority, there are seven vulnerable points, including three at Left Bank Canal Area Water Board, Badin and four at Ghotki Feeder Canal Area water Board. In Kotri Barrage Region, Hyderabad there are eight vulnerable points.”

Special Secretary Irrigation Junaid Memon told the meeting that work on all the vulnerable points was in progress.

The chief minister said that though this was the time of flood fighting, but “The strengthening of embankments as started earlier should continue till off-flood season.”

Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage said that as river flows in meandering, hence the flow pattern in river is like English alphabet letter `S’ having series of curves.

“The curve on its concave side always remain in active erosion portion as well as present in water suspension,” he said, and added that the scouring and hitting action of the river water had damaged and wiped out the different portions of SL, LS bunds, resulting in the formation of new frontline bunds and second line of defense bunds.

The meeting was told that pre-Abkalani measures have been taken from June 1 under which maintenance of bunds was made to make them motorable.

Katcha landhis have also been constructed at every half mile of the bund where abkalyani material such as hurricane lamps, torches, empty gunny bags, bamboos etc have stoked at vulnerable points to face any emergent situation.

The chief minister directed the chief engineers to keep monitoring the stone pitching work being carried out at vulnerable points. “You have sufficient budget; therefore, work should be carried out smoothly,” he said.

Sindh govt allocates Rs600m for district Malir

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he has allocated Rs600 million for different development schemes for Malir and “I am ready to arrange more funds if the proposed schemes of water supply, road network and bridges are completed in time.”

This he said while presiding over a meeting of elected representatives of Malir district.

Those who attended the meeting included MNA Hakeem Baloch, MPAs Sajid Jokhio, Murtaza Baloch, District Council Chairman Salman Murad, DMC Malir Chairman Jan Mohammad Baloch, Abbas Talpur and others.

He said that he had allocated sufficient funds for Malir and envisaged a number of development schemes on which work would start shortly. “Now the onus is on the elected representatives to give ownership to the works being carried out or are to start soon,” he said.

The chief minister said that he had visited different villages of Malir district a number of times. “This is why I have given special attention to the government hospitals to improve their health services,” he said, and added that earlier and nurses and doctors were reluctant to turn up at Memon Goth hospitals, but when it was placed under the Public Private Partnership, it is working smoothly.

The elected representatives of Malir told the chief minister that various villages of Malir needed to be electrified and gasified.

On this the chief minister said that he would talk to KE authorities to expedite village electrification in Malir. “In the first phase the village electrification in the pipeline would be completed and the new recommended villages would be taken up later,” he said. Talking about gasification of the villages of Malir, the chief minister said that he was going to sing a new village gasification agreement with SSGC. “Under the new agreement a certain number of Malir would be gasified,” he assured them.

He assured the participants of the meeting that villages of Malir would be provided water supply schemes through water board. “I know there are large number of villages which have no water- it is my priority to provide them with water,” he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed Chairmen District Council Karachi and DMC Malir to keep their respective areas neat and clean. “The government is providing you enough funds, therefore the public funds must be utilized in the interest of the people of the area,” he said. The chief minister said that he has personally witnessed the road infrastructure of the Malir district. “I would reconstruct the dilapidated roads,” he vowed.