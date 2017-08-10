KARACHI - Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has said that every Pakistani wants that no one should be above the law in this country.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she said that the nation felt that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa had represented the aspirations of the whole nation by saying that law of the land should be upheld at all costs.

She said that had this country enjoyed the rule of law in 2003, innocent Pakistani citizen Dr Aafia Siddiqui would not have been kidnapped along with her three children from Pakistan and sold to foreigners. “Rulers would have not dared to commit such a heinous crime had rule of the law been the norm of society,” shesaid. Dr Fowzia asked under which law Dr Aafia, a Pakistani citizen, had been kidnapped along with her three minor children and handed over to the USA? She said even after the passage of 14 long years, not a single crime of Aafia had been proved in any court of law.

She opined that politicians could not rule this country on the basis of false promises.

“The present-day assemblies have nothing to give to the Pakistani people,” she commented.

Speaking on behalf of Aafia’s family, she said, “We want her early repatriation.”

She said the whole nation expected that Aafia would serve the nation wholeheartedly once she returned home.