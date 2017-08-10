KARACHI - Sindh Rangers Deputy Director General (DDG) Brigadier Nadir Hussain said on Wednesday that Pakistan Rangers had done their best to restore peace in Karachi. Speaking at the concluding ceremony of a three-day All Karachi Inter-varsity Speech Competition organised by Students’ Advisor Office, University of Karachi (KU) and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) at HEJ Auditorium, KU, he said, “We have laid down our lives for this great cause and will continue. We will not allow any external force to paralyse Karachi again.

If some elements think that they could demoralise us by launching small attacks, it’s their mistake. If Karachi is in peace, the whole country is in peace.”

He further said that he guaranteed that Pakistan was in safe hands. “No power can undo Pakistan. Education is the backbone of any nation; we will retain the lights of Karachi for you people. Our economy is Karachi-based; therefore we need to pledge today to make all possible efforts to develop Karachi. All CPEC projects are linked with Karachi. We can’t afford to compromise on its security. Sindh Rangers will remain in KU for security purposes. Even if we leave, the security of the varsity will remain our responsibility,” he pledged. He said youth were a great asset for Pakistan. “Over 60 percent of our population is of youth. Youth are the internal army to tackle with the internal threats. We need to have a secure environment in order to achieve major goals,” Rangers DDG said, and added, “Independence is a great gift by Allah, and we need to appreciate it. We must forget all our conflicts and become a united nation.”

He further said that the role of armed forces and security agencies was pivotal for the national security and maintenance of peace.

Speaking on the occasion, KU Vice Chancellor said, “No development can take place without education; we need to promote education in our country in order to compete with the developed nations. The power of pen and book is greater than guns. Nations, which distance themselves from education, perish. We, as a nation must come back to education. It’s our responsibility to promote the culture of science and technology to become a technologically advanced nation. We need to adopt the culture of education and research, than we can become a peaceful, tolerant and developed nation.”

In English speech competition, 1st position was secured by Dow University and second by Karachi University; in Urdu speech competition, Dow University clinched the first position while NED University was the runner up. In Quiz and National Song competition, KU clinched first position while NED University and KASBIT remained the runner ups respectively.

Students from as many as 11 varsities, including IBA, NUST, NED, Jinnah University for Women, Sir Syed University, Dow University, Greenwich University, KASBIT, FAST (NU), Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Baqai Medical University and Newports Institute participated in the competitions.

The Vice Chancellor congratulated the office of students’ advisor for organising the event.

While discussing the importance of the culture of debate, Dr Ajmal added that the culture of dialogue and debate was extremely important for a tolerant and peaceful society where people especially our students could debate on various national issues and their solutions. Professor Dr Fayyaz Vaid congratulated the students on behalf of the University of Karachi and lauded the efforts of Syed Asim Ali, students’ advisor for being instrumental in organising the event.

“Varsities are the best platform to promote the culture of dialogue and debate in our youth,” he commented.