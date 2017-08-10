KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator Khurram Sherzaman on Wednesday demanded Sindh chief minister and health minister take immediate notice of the hospitals that had been completed but still to start functioning.

Sherzaman expressed dismay that hospitals whose construction had been completed were still non-operational and had been lying deserted for several years.

Referring to news reports, he said that a 50-bed hospital in SITE Metrovile III, another 50-bed hospital in Azam Basti and a 400-bed hospital at Nipa Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal were still to become operational despite completion.

He further said that the state of healthcare in Sindh was pathetic despite billions of rupees spent by the Sindh government each year. “The very fact that hospitals are ready, but not offering facilities to the patients is criminal,” he noted, and asserted, “Karachi, being a mega city, needs these public hospitals to be functional immediately.”

“The above-mentioned hospitals are mainly projects of the local government, and should not be held hostage to jurisdictional issues or political tug-of-war between the provincial government and the city government,” he added.

Khurram said that being the representatives of people, PTI demanded the provincial government take action immediately to make these hospitals functional wherever in the province these existed.