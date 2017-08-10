Kandhkot - Due to the negligence of market committees and other concerned departments, profiteers have been looting the consumers. The district administration and market committees have completely failed to control the prices of vegetables, meat and fruits.

Although locals have complained about the artificial hike in the prices of eatables and other commodities, the authorities concerned are completely silent.

They also complain that the market committees have not issued price list to the shopkeepers and vendors.

When this scribe contacted Deputy Commissioner Kashmore, he said that the government had taken action against the profiteers of the open market as well as vegetable market.

To a question he replied that consumers should always ask the vendors and shopkeepers to present price list, which, he added, was issued by the government. “If they do not show the list, the consumers are asked to lodge a complaint, and the administration will act accordingly,” he assured.