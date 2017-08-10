Karachi (PR) - At the PIA Scouts Provincial Headquarter Karachi Airport General Manager PIA and Assistant Provincial Commissioner, Qamar Shamim addressed to PIA scouts district secretaries forum in closing ceremony that they should improve the structure of scouting in their respective districts and their scouts should be provided social and entertaining activities and customs by which they could become impressive and beneficial citizens.

To make the training systems easily understandable the modern training should be used. Provincial secretary Rashid Amin Dar was the chief guest of the Ceremony. District secretaries of all over Pakistan including Karachi ,Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar participated. Assistant Provincial Secretary Mr.Shamas Khan, Secretary Public Relations Syed Mehboob Qadri , Secretary Events Ghulam Qadir , Secretary Training Muhammad Usman and Provincial Treasurer Sanaullah Bazinjo colabrated in chairing the forum with provincial secretary. Forum consisted of acceptance of previously recommended points and proposing the validated recommendations. According to Provincial Spokesperson Syed Mahboob Qadri Yearly activities and training plan, domestic and Saudi Arab hajj operations , Scouts hike in northern areas , annual selection camp and annual budget was discussed in agenda. At the end wood badgers and assistant leader trainers were awarded the certificates issued by national headquarters by the chief guest.