KARACHI - Another branch of a private bank was robbed on the second consecutive day here in the metropolis on Wednesday. Five gunmen barged into the bank located in Kharadar’s Bolton Market and fled along with the looted money and guards’ weapons. The robbers entered the bank at around 9:56am with their faces covered with caps and helmets.

They held the bank staffers and customers as well as security guards hostage and looted cash of over Rs600, 000 while also snatched cellphones from the people inside the bank and managed to escape after completing their operation within few minutes. Rangers and Police reached the site after the bank officials informed them about the incident. However, the robbers had fled before their arrival. The robbers used motorcycles to flee after robbing the bank.

Police has obtained the CCTV footage as the robbers did not take the CCTV cameras installed at the bank with them while fleeing. “Total five armed men were behind today’s robbery,” explained SP Shehla Qureshi. “They (robbers) held both the security guards hostage at gunpoint and took their weapons,” she said, and added

that they looted about Rs600,000 from the bank.

Police have also detained both the security guards for questioning. Bank robberies remain a challenge for law enforcement agencies in Karachi, where 12 banks were robbed last year.

10 of the bank heists occurred in the first four months of 2016, and another two took place in the remaining eight months.

However in 2017, Karachi has witnessed total nine bank robberies. This was the second bank heist on the second consecutive day while was the third in the current month.

A major unfortunate incident of bank heist had taken place on August 8 in Ferozabad when the robbers shot and killed an operational branch manager of the bank over offering resistance while the robbers were fleeing from a bank after looting nearly Rs600, 000.

A senior police official said that out of the nine robberies occurred in 2017, four robberies have been probed while the five cases of bank robberies remained unsolved, adding that the same group involved in the yesterday’s Ferozabad robbery was involved in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal robbery while today’s robbery at Kharadar bank was another group. The police investigators claim to have a breakthrough over a Ferozabad bank robbery and also issued the pictures of the bank robbers obtained by CCTV cameras installed within the premises of bank. The police have also announced reward money worth Rs500, 000 for assistance and help for the arrest the bandits.

15 suspects held

Law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least 15 suspects including hard core terrorists in different raids and operations here on Wednesday.

Counter Terrorism Department of the Sindh Police claimed to have arrested seven militants while Rangers said they had arrested eight suspects during ongoing raids in parts of a city.

CTD along with district administration and district police conducted a search operation of al Kareem Islamic Academy, located in Hyder Chali in SITE area.

CTD Intelligence SSP Omar Shahid Hamid said that the seminary is affiliated and established by Mufti Shakir, a dangerous militant and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan commander who was responsible for a number of policemen killings in district central and west in 2013 and 2014.

Police also suspects that the Mufti Shakir was also involved in the assassination of CTD SP Chaudhry Aslam.

SSP Shahid further said that Mufti Shakir was revealed to be the mastermind behind the group that was neutralized by CTD on August 7 that had been planning large scale attacks in Karachi. He is also suspected to be behind at least one group that is doing police killings in Karachi. Seven suspects have been detained and were being interrogated, SSP Shahid added. Separately, paramilitary force – Rangers claim to have arrested eight suspects during ongoing raids in parts of a city. A gang of robbers comprised on at least three members was busted when the Rangers conducted raids in Soldier Bazaar, Baldia Town and Darakshan localities. The suspects arrested were identified as Ghulam Nabi, Zubair alias Chhipa and Ahmed Ali alias Bawa. Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects were involved in various cases of robberies.

Three more suspects were arrested by Rangers during snap checking in Rizvia area. Ranger spokesperson said that one of them who later identified as Rao Asif portrayed himself an officer of the Pakistan army. While two more suspects were identified as Abid and Iftikhar and the Rangers officials also claim to have recovered fake CNICs from their possession.

Two more suspects allegedly involved in drugs peddling were arrested during a raid in Darakshan area. The suspects were identified as Furqan Shah and Ghulam Haider. The Rangers spokesperson also claims to have recovered arms, ammunitions and narcotics from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police.