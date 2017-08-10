SHIKARPUR - At least one villager was gunned down while five others, one girl among them, sustained severe wounds in a clash between two groups of Dayo clan over a trivial matter in village Naushehro Abro, in the limits of Garhi Yasin Police Station, approximately 20 kilometers from here on Wednesday.

According to Hajan Gadani, Garhi Yasin SHO, two persons of Dayo clan, Haji Anwar and Habibullah Dayo, exchanged hot words with each other over dumping of garbage opposite the house of Haji Anwar Dayo, which led to an altercation.

Sensing the situation getting out of control, Habibullah ran away and entered the house of one his neighbourers, Javed, Kamboh by caste, to save his life, but reportedly Anwar chased him, entered the house of Kamboh and opened fire at him, which resulted in the immediate death of, Habibullah Dayo, 40, while daughter of the house owner, Mehmooda, 17, sustained wounds. Anwar, however, managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime.

“After having learnt about the incident, Habibullah’s men entered the house of Anwar and opened indiscriminate firing at the inmates. Resultantly, Anwar, his son namely Saleem, 17, Muhammad Siddique, 18, and his relative Muhammad Ishraf received wounds,” SHO maintained. The area police rushed to the spot and shifted the body and the injured to Garhi Yasin Tehsil Hospital. Later, body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives after the autopsy.

“While Mehmooda, daughter of Javed Kamboh, was referred to CMH Hospital Larkana and later she was referred to Karachi hospital due to her critical condition, while others were referred to Civil Hospital Shikarpur for further treatment,” the SHO informed. Area police have detained all the injured persons and started the investigations. However, no case had been registered till the filing of this story.