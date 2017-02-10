KARACHI: A three-day 8th Karachi Literary Festival (KLF) will open here today (Friday) with known historian Ayesha Jalal and fiction writer Mustansar Hussain Tarar as the keynote speakers at the inaugural session.

The festival that has become an annual feature in the literary and cultural horizon of the metropolis will be attended by writers and artists from different parts of the world.

Since the current year literary festival coincides with 70th anniversary of Pakistan's independence; therefore there will be 70 different sessions including those related to the happening itself,”

the organisers said.

Authors from India, Maldives and America are especially attending the event and one of the prominent guests is Roger Long, the

biographer of the country's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan.