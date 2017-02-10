KARACHI - The province-wide protests by nurses ended peacefully on Thursday after assurance from Secretary Health Sindh Fazulullah Pechoho.

Similarly, the nurses of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) run hospitals also ended their three-day protest after promise by Karachi deputy mayor to meet their demands.

A delegation of Joint Nurses Action Committee, Sindh, met with Secretary Health Sindh who assured that all genuine demands of nurses would be accepted as per rules and regulations.

Secretary Health Sindh on the occasion formed a committee, consisting of representatives of nursing organisations and health department officials, to resolve time-scale promotions issue, while mess, uniform and high-risk allowances will be increased after analysing the notifications issued by the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the other hand, KMC-run hospitals' nurses also ended their protest after receiving assurance from the deputy mayor.

Provincial Nurses Association, Karachi President Salamti Khokhar thanked the secretary health and deputy mayor for accepting the genuine demands of nurses. She also applauded the media for highlighting the issue.

Earlier on Thursday, the nurses completely boycotted their duties across Sindh on the third day consecutive.

The protest demonstration and sit-in were held under the banner of Joint Nurses Action Committee, Sindh at Karachi Press Club.

The representatives of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Pakistan Paramedical Staff Association (PPMSA) visited the KPC and expressed sympathy with the nurses.

Due to protest by nurses patients had to suffer immensely at almost all major government hospitals of Karachi as well as other parts of the province.