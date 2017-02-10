KARACHI - At least six alleged militants were gunned down in an alleged encounter in the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

City police’s top encounter specialist SSP Malir Rao Anwar led the encounter in which six alleged militants were killed near Baqai University, Superhighway.

SSP Rao said that police, on a tip off, raided a poultry farm where militants were planning to carry out a terrorist attack in the city.

“As police reached the spot, the militants opened fire and also hurled hand grenades to avoid arrest,” Rao said, and added, “When police retaliated, four militants died on the spot, while two others were wounded.”

“Bodies and wounded militants were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the wounded terrorists also succumbed to their injuries,” the SSP informed.

Giving further details, he said that one out of six militants had been identified as Noor Afsar aka Adda aka Ganga, and was involved in the killing of more than 25 police personnel.

Rao claimed that those killed were associated with Al-Qaeda Sub-continent and were planning to carry out a massive terrorist attack in the city in coordination with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (Swat chapter).

Police also claimed to have recovered huge cache of weapons including G/3 rifle, 7MM, and various sorts of other weapons and ammunitions from the slain militants.

It is worth mentioning here that Rao has been the SSP in the same district for the last eight years, and has claimed to have gunned more than hundred militants in several alleged encounters.

In other parts of the city, police claimed it had arrested eleven outlaws in various raids and operations.

As per police’s statement, those arrested included an absconder, murderers and drug peddlers. Police have registered the case and started investigations.

The persons were arrested from Baldia Town, Soldier Bazaar, Bilal Colony and other parts of the city.

Police said it had also recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Meanwhile, Rangers claimed to have bulldozed three drug dens in Pak Colony and Golimar besides seizing huge cache of narcotics.

Ranger’s spokesperson further said that Rangers’ personnel raided and recovered narcotics and money from the drug dens “Later the dens were bulldozed,” he added.

“The dens bulldozed were run by Majid aka Turbati, while no arrest were made during the raid,” the spokesperson said, and added, “Narcotics recovered included six kilogram marijuana, two kilograms of opium and 500 grams of heroin and rupees more than 0.5 million.”