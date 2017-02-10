KARACHI - Forest and Wildlife Department, Government of Sindh and IUCN Pakistan have jointly launched spring plantation campaign at Keti Bunder.

In this connection, an event was held here on Thursday that attracted senior government officials of the Forest and Wildlife Department, media men and IUCN Staff.

Keti Bunder site was selected for spring plantation due to the fact that the world’s largest arid climate mangroves are found here.

The site is also significant as Sindh Forest Department had set a Guinness World record on June 22, 2013 by planting maximum number of mangrove saplings here.

While briefing the media men Riaz Wagan, Chief Conservator of Forests, Government of Sindh, said that the spring plantation was taking place in all the districts of Sindh under the Green Pakistan Programme. He said that 5000 mangrove saplings were being planted by the local community volunteers at Keti Bunder today.

He further said that eight species of mangroves were found in the Indus Delta, but unfortunately four of them were now extinct and presently only four species exited in the delta.

Agha Tahir, Project Director, Sea Intrusion Programme, Government of Sindh also spoke on the occasion and informed about the benefits of local species in the coastal areas of Sindh.

Dr Babar Hussain, NRM Coordinator, IUCN Pakistan also briefed the media about the benefits of mangroves and the role of local communities in protecting the mangrove forest.