KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Thursday visited the University Road and Shahrah-e-Faisal to inspect the development works being carried out there.

Talking to media representatives during his visit to the University Road, mayor said he had received many complaints regarding the construction work on the road. “No work should be done in haste because we have to rid the public of difficulties and complete the projects worth billions of rupees only after finishing all necessary works,” he emphasised. He said, “We have the mandate of people, and this money is collected from the people; therefore we will not let it go waste.”

He said that media knew about his powers, and he was sorry that Wednesday’s meeting in KWSB was held after six years. “You can imagine their seriousness by this,” he said.

He also directed to install makeshift lights on University Road so night-time accidents could be averted.

The mayor said all leakage from the pipeline must be removed before completing the construction work and if needed the pipeline could be changed without delay. Later, during his visit to the Shahr-e-Faisal, Wasim inspected the renovation and development works.

He issued many directives to the concerned officers on this occasion, including about trimming of trees alongside the corridor and planting of seasonal flowers in the green belt. He also instructed that the colouring of all bridges and pedestrian bridges over Shahrahe-e-Faisal be done as soon as possible.

“We welcome the participants and delegates on the eve of AMAN 2017 Naval Exercises in Karachi and want them to carry good impression of the city with them,” he concluded.