Kandhkot : At least five people were killed whereas more than 25 people including women and minor children were critically injured in a collision between two vans here on Monday evening.

According to details, a couch, carrying at least 55 wedding participants, hit a passenger couch coming from opposite direction near Gouspur town situation at the Indus Highway.

As a result, five people were killed on the spot while more than 25 persons, including Rafiq Ahmed , Farhan Ali, Saima, Sohail Ahmed, Kiran, Hira , Imran Ali, Kanwal Naaz, Raheem and others sustained serious injuries. Local police and the deputy commissioner of Kashmore reached the spot after the accident.

, and pulled the bodies and the injured out of the wreckage and shifted them to Civil Hospital, Kandhkot for autopsy and treatment.

After the first aid, five of them were referred to another hospital due to their critical condition.