KARACHI - Pakistan Millat Party (PMP) Chairman Abdul Haq Awan and Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Fauzia Siddiqui have said that just one letter from the government of Pakistan to the US administration is needed to secure the repatriation of Aafia Siddiqui.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Monday, they said that Obama administration was ready to release Aafia.

They pointed out that the US government had even released hundreds of dangerous criminals from the US jails.

They said it was a pity that no one even thought to take efforts for the release of Aafia during the last 14 years.

“After the approval of a public petition for the release of Aafia in March 2016, now her repatriation needs just one official letter from the government of Pakistan,” they said, and added, “Sadly, our rulers are not interested in this.”

They called upon those political and religious parties, which had promised that they would cooperate with them for securing the release of Aafia, to now exert pressure on the rulers as now just less than one week was left in the tenure of Obama government. Addressing the PML-N government in the centre, they brought home the fact that still it had time to write a letter to Obama, and that it should not waste further time so that Aafia could be free before Trump takes over as US president. They said it was ironical that when the name of Mariam Nawaz was linked to Panama leaks issue, it gave sleepless nights to the prime minister and his ministers.

“They presented a suspicious letter of a Qatari prince to the court to bail Nawaz out, but why their hands tremble when it comes to writing a few lines to Obama for the release of Aafia,” they wondered.