KARACHI: Three siblings died of suffocation, while two others fell unconscious as fire erupted in a residential building in Karachi today.

Fire broke out on the first floor of the six-floor residential building, while smoke engulfed the whole building in Lyari Khada market Karachi leaving three siblings dead while two others fell unconscious.

The natives of the area hauled the bodies and people trapped inside the residential building and shifted them to Civil Hospital.

The Fire Brigade Teams put out the blazing fire after 30 minutes.

The deceased include three year old , Aliyan, 3 and Abdul Aziz, 4.

The parents of deceased children are admitted in the hospital and are undergoing medical treatment.