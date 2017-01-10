KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on Ayyan Ali’s petition seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Referee judge of Sindh High Court Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto heard the plea of the model seeking immediate removal of her name from the list. Ayyan’s counsel Latif Khosa, in his arguments, said that his client’s name had not been removed from the ECL despite court orders. He asked the court to provide justice to his client. The additional attorney general informed the court that the model’s name was removed from the ECL, but it was put on the list again following a fresh memorandum. He said the government of Punjab had put Ayyan’s name on the ECL. The additional attorney general said that murder case of a customs inspector was being heard and Ayyan had been linked to that case. Ayyan was arrested on March 14, 2015 on charges of money laundering after customs officials recovered over $500,000 from her luggage at Islamabad airport before she could reportedly boarded a flight to Dubai.

Since her arrest, the model’s name has been placed and removed from the exit control list several times.