MIRPURKHAS - Two officials of provincial building department Mirpurkhas were arrested on charges of receiving bribe from a government contractor when a team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Mirpurkhas raided the department’s office on Monday.

As per reports, ACE Mirpurkhas Assistant Deputy Director Malik Allah Ditta, along with Civil Judge Mirpurkhas Muhammad Jurial Rajpar, conducted a raid at the department’s office and apprehended accused officials, Tender Clerk Lachmandas and Kishor Kumar red handed and recovered Rs30,000 from them.

Allah Ditta told media that there were various complaints against the arrested officials. “Case has been registered against them,” he added.

The government contractor, Muhammad Muslim Leghari, had stated in the complaint that he was given two contracts in the Ombudsman’s office Mirpurkhas and information department Mirpurkhas. “When I completed my work, I contacted the officers for receiving my money. But they, instead, demanded Rs70,000 from me in bribe,” he said, and added, “I paid them Rs 40,000 earlier, and now when I was about to hand them the remaining amount of Rs 30,000 with marks the raiding party nabbed them red handed.