KHAIRPUR : The Additional District and Session Judge Khairpur on Monday reserved the verdict till next day in journalist’s torture case.

Four days ago, a senior journalist of Sukkur, Imdad Phulpto, had filed petition against 30 cops, including ASP City Imran Mirza, three SHOs, CIA in-charge and others, that they raided his house, arrested him, and subjected him to torture, and that later, under media and politicians’ pressure released him in an injured condition. “When I asked for a letter for a medical checkup, police refused to entertain my request,” he said, and added, “Later when I managed to obtain the certificate, it confirmed that I had sustained injuries due to torture.”

Meanwhile, police is pressurising the journalist to withdraw the case; otherwise his relatives would be implicated in fake cases.