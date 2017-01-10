KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar announced 25 new uplift schemes for different districts of the metropolis on Monday to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs497.363 million.

He said that District Municipal Corporation (DMC) chairmen and other concerned officials would monitor these works and ensure correct utilisation of funds besides better standards and quality.

Addressing a press conference at KMC Building, the mayor gave details of these development works and said projects worth Rs178.834 million had been initiated in District Central whereas in District East seven schemes worth Rs138.886million had been launched; in district West three schemes worth Rs59.648 million and in District South six schemes worth Rs119.990million had been initiated.

Elaborating further, Wasim said the schemes included the repair and patch work on roads, improvement of sewerage system, road carpeting and reconstruction of inner roads in some areas.

Wasim was accompanied by Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra, DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, DMC Korangi Chairman Syed Nayyar Raza, DMC Malir Chairman Jan Muhammed Baloch, DMC South Chairman Malik Fayyaz, Izhar Ahmed Khan, DMC West Vice Chairman Aziz Afridi, Municipal Commissioner Dr Badar Jameel and others on the occasion.

The mayor asked the prime minister to announce some big package for Karachi.

He recalled the city would receive more funds during Musharraf regime, and now this record should be broken by the present democratic government by allocating even more funds for Karachi.

He said the DMCs had also submitted their suggestions to the chief minister for development works in their areas. “We also have made similar recommendations to him, which may also be approved soon so that the city’s condition could improve further,” he added.

He predicted that revenue collection from Karachi would increase further if the prime minister announces a big package for the city.