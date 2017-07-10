MIRPURKHAS - The office-bearers of Sindh Sahafi Sangat Mirpurkhas, a registered organisation of journalists, alleged on Sunday that on July 7, over dozen armed people, led by Hafeez, attacked their divisional office in Khari Quarter, broke its locks and then occupied it.

They further said that the intruders also damaged cameras, computers, other equipment and furniture by throwing them out of the office’s building.