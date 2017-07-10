KHAIRPUR - Three children were sent to a lockup at PS Tharo Shah in theft case on Sunday.

According to details, Majeed of Channa Fertilizer caught three children, including a girl, Bashiran Jaffery, 11, Ghulam Rasool Jaefry-9 and Irshad Ali Jafery-7 for allegedly committing theft and handed them over to Tharo Shah police.

According to police, the children belong to Ranipur area of district Khairpur, and they were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs150000/ from Channa Fertilizer Darbelo road and other shops.

The children were seen crying and claiming innocence in the lockup. Police, however, did not register any case against the children.

Meanwhile many social organizations and members of civil society, have condemned the arrest and detention of children and said that police had failed to maintain law and order situation and instead of arresting criminals, were now arresting children.

Parents of children told newsmen that their children were not thieves, and that police was hands in glove with the shopkeepers.

They appealed to the Sindh IGP to probe the matter and provide them justice.