KARACHI - The 5oth death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah was observed on Sunday.

Ms Jinnah is revered for her struggle in the Pakistan Movement, her devotion to her brother Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the nation, and determined advocate for women’s rights.

After receiving a degree in dentistry from the University of Calcutta in 1923, she joined the struggle for a separate Muslim homeland and was able to win respect for her determination and devotion to the aim within and outside All India Muslim League (AIML).

She backed her brother through thick and thin when he decided to lead the Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve a Muslim country.

Ms Jinnah had participated in the presidential election against military dictator Ayub Khan and was able to win two of Pakistan’s largest cities, Karachi and Dhaka despite political rigging.

She passed away at the age of 71 on July 9, 1967 due to a heart-attack and was buried beside her brother’s grave in his impressive mausoleum in Karachi.

Special programmes were chalked out by various government and private organizations have to highlight the services rendered by Fatima Jinnah for creation of Pakistan.

In his message on the death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the way she stood beside her brother Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during the entire freedom movement is a great example of perseverance and steadfastness. From her struggle we draw lessons of sacrifice and unconditional support for a noble cause, she added.

Pakistan provides women with equal opportunities of all sorts and an enabling environment to serve the motherland in every field, the premier said and added that we should recommit ourselves to achieving a country envisioned by the founder of the nation.

