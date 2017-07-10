KARACHI - Reactivation of local industries in the country and proper display of the relevant products in nationally and internationally held exhibitions has helped raise in their demand across the globe, said Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Sunday.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the 8th Interiors Pakistan Exhibition at Karachi Expo Center, he said concerted efforts are needed to promote locally manufactured furniture and relevant accessories.

Mentioning that he was impressed by the products on display, the Governor of Sindh said these were a unique combination of traditional art and modern day requirements.

“Joint efforts have to be made on modern lines to gain optimum access to international markets for locally manufactured furniture and accessories,” he said.

Reiterating that quality must not be compromised, he emphasized need to strengthen export with equal attention towards its steady expansion in terms of volume as well as variety.

Sindh Governor also felicitated the organizers of the exhibition and those associated with the furniture manufacturing business for holding the event and attracting local as well as foreign visitors.

Muhammad Zubair said presence of business delegates from different parts of the world during the three day exhibition at Karachi Expo Center was a good omen for the country.

Sindh Governor said government will continue to support the furniture industry of the country, providing employment opportunities to thousands of people.

“Wood work is definitely hard and our talented workers are giving it a unique touch which is both modern and elegant,” he said.

He on the occasion also suggested need for increase in the number of exhibitions conducted in the country so as to also introduce local products among the inhabitants of country.

The ceremony was also addressed by CEO Pakistan Furniture Council, Mian Muhammad Kashif, Khalid Tawab Ishtiaq Baig and others.