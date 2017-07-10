KARACHI - Rangers arrested a man from a polling station during the by-election held in provincial PS-114 constituency on Sunday.

According to Rangers sources the unconcerned man was stopped many times from coming to the said polling station but when he refused to comply with the orders the Rangers arrested him.

According to details, the women present at the polling station at the time tried to stop the Rangers from arresting the man who was trying to cast fake vote at a polling station in Chanessor Goth.

The Peoples Party’s candidate Saeed Ghani declared arrested man mentally ill. Ghani was stopped from going into the polling station by the security personnel.

Expressing satisfaction on the security arrangements DG Rangers Major Gen Muhammad Saeed said that ‘people have come out to cast their votes without any fear whatsoever.

The polling held amidst traditional zest and enthusiasm with supporters of candidates come face-to-face and indulged in fistfight, loud chanting and exchanged harsh words.

Tension also prevailed at many polling stations in Mahmoodabad and Defense View while an independent candidate was accused of perpetrating violence on the workers of PPP.

Leader of MQM Pakistan Farooq Sattar who was stopped by PPP’s workers outside a church alleged that he was tortured by them. Another leader of MQM Pakistan Amir Khan alleged that rigging was done under the support of the Sindh government. Peoples Party will be a loser when the outcome of the by-poll will be announced, he added.

Leader of PTI Dr Arif Alvi expected the real rigging to start at 3pm and will till the close of voting at 5pm. The Muhajir and Sindh cards will not work, he added.