KARACHI - PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) expected justice from the Supreme Court.

Talking to journalists here at the Quaid-i-Azam International Airport, he said his party had a history of struggle for rule of law and it had also strived for the cause of an independent judiciary.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family members had appeared before the joint investigation team (JIT) to expose the conspiracy hatched against the PML-N government.

The ensuing developments, he said, had made it very clear that the Sharif family was being victimized.

Talal said that the prime minister and his party were answerable to the people of Pakistan and it were only the people who would decide their leader’s fate through vote.

He alleged there was a segment that was bent upon political murder of Prime Minister Nawaz, however, that might no more be possible as situation, over the years, had changed a lot.

He appreciated that media in Pakistan had played an important role in bringing fore the truth.

Expressing his reservations about certain members of the JIT, he said the way the JIT adopted for investigation was controversial.

“We in the given circumstances expect justice only from the apex court,” he added.

Imran, Rashid conspiring

for institutional clash

entral Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Syed Shah Muhammad Shah has alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and MNA Sheikh Rashid were conspiring to instigate a clash between the institutions.

Talking to newsmen here at the Hyderabad Press Club on Sunday, Shah said the two leaders, who consistently failed to win the public mandate, wanted to pitch institutions against one another.

“Since its independence, Pakistan has remained a victim of conspiracies. Democracy could not take roots as four martial laws have been imposed in the country,” he said.

He recalled that an elected government had got passed the 1973 Constitution, but it was overthrown by a military dictator. Then another era of dictatorship followed in 1999 when PML-N’s elected government was removed by dictator Pervez Musharraf.

He said during the Musharaf martial law, leaders of the two major political parties - Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif - signed a charter of democracy that no undemocratic removal of a government would ever be supported and that charter still existed.

However, Shah lamented, that after that charter attempts were made to minus both Bhutto and Sharif. “Benazir Bhutto has been martyred, while Nawaz Sharif is confronting attacks,” he added.

He said the apex court would give a judgment in the Panama Papers case based on merit. He, however, expressed reservations over the proceedings of the joint investigation team (JIT), which, he alleged, was acting like police.

Shah said after around 10 years of continuous democratic process, conspiracies were being hatched to derail democracy, citing the era of 1970s and 1990s when martial laws followed years long period of democratic dispensation.

The local leaders of PML-N were also present on the occasion.