Kandhkot - Despite the allocation of hefty budgets for government hospitals, people are deprived of adequate medicines and vaccines, and they are only given drugs such as Panadol and Disprins.

Due to the shortage of medicines in entire Kashmore district, people are compelled to buy medicines and essential equipments from private medical stores.

The citizens told this scribe that they had been facing shortage of medicines for a long time. Drugs for Malaria, Tuberculosis, Cardiovascular and other diseases are not available at public hospitals, they complained.

When this scribe contacted District Health Officer (DHO) Liaquat Ali Kalwar for comments, he said these were all baseless allegations. “There are sufficient vaccines and medicines and essential equipments at hospitals,” he added.

To a question, he replied that doctors are performing their duties properly.

It is worth mentioning here that due to shortage of medicines, citizens are becoming increasingly exposed to measles, polio, diarrhoea and other diseases.

People have demanded the government ensure provision of drugs for heart, diabetes, hepatitis and various other diseases and provide proper health facilities to poor who can't afford private treatment.