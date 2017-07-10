KARACHI - A ride in an amusement park here in the city’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area crashed due to unidentified reasons, causing six people to be injured, rescue sources said.

People wounded in the accident at Aladdin Park have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital for immediate medical treatment, rescue officials added.

Interior Minister of Sindh Suhail Anwar Khan Siyal took urgent notice of the incident and ordered Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)-East to submit a report in this regard.

However, Superintendent of Police (SP)-Gulshan Ghulam Murtaza appeared unaware of the Aladdin Park accident, saying that “no such incident has taken place here”.