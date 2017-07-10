SEHWAN SHARIF - Six members of the same family were killed in a horrific road accident near here on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened due to high speed on Indus Highway. Two women and a minor girl are among the dead.

Reports say that a family was on its way to Sehwan Sharif from Karachi in an auto-rickshaw, when Mazda, coming from the opposite direction, collided with their rickshaw. Resultantly, a man, identified as Nasir, 40, Ahmed, 45, Mariam, 20, Salma, 30, were killed on the spot while a minor girl, identified as Maahnoor, 05, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. However, names of injured family members could not be ascertained.

Area police shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

SUP protest against repeal

of NAB Ordinance

On the call of Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah, Sindh United Party [SUP] chief, a big rally was taken out here on Sunday against the Sindh government for repealing the National Accountability Bureau [NAB] Ordinance.

Participants of the rally, led by Agha Qamar Mushwani, central leader of SUP and others, began their march from a local hotel and converged at Shikarpur Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, SUP leaders expressed apprehensions over the Sindh government’s plan to hand over NAB’s functions to the provincial Anti-Corruption Establishment, and alleged that the provincial government was trying to cover up its corruption by transferring NAB’s powers to the ACE, which was not an independent department.

They made it clear that SUP would not accept Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) anti-NAB bill and would oppose it on every platform.

SUP workers on the occasion kept chanting anti-PPP slogans.