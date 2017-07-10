KHAIRPUR - Two people were killed in aerial firing during a marriage ceremony near Naushehro Feroze on Sunday.

According to details, a festive atmosphere at a wedding ceremony in village Sawan Bhutto near Naushehro Feroze turned into a state of mourning after celebratory gunfire left two people, a child among them, dead.

Police sources said that two of the groom’s relatives sustained bullet wounds as a result of aerial firing at the wedding. Before the injured could be taken to a hospital, they succumbed to their injuries. The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Ramazan alias Saeed Bhutto-7 and Muhammad Sharif Bhutto-45.

Police reached the scene immediately after the incident and transferred the dead bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities. The bodies will be handed over to their family after completion of the legal process, police added.

Initially police said two suspects had fled from scene of the incident and that efforts were underway to nab them. However, later it said it had arrested one Asharaf Bhutto in connection with the incident.

Police had not registered case of the incident till the filing of this story.