KHAIRPUR - The 3-day 196th Urs of Sufi Saint and poet Hazrat Sachal Sarmast (RA) commenced on Friday in Daraza Sharif.

The Sajada Nasheen of shrine of Sachal Khawaja Abdul Haq Farooqi inaugurated the Urs unofficially.

According to official programme issued by deputy commissioner and chairman Sachal Yadgar Committee Khairpur, on Ramzan 14 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet would visit the shrine and inaugurat the official ceremonies of Urs. The CM would also inaugurate the Sarmast and Sachal Souvenir. Syed Murad Ali Shah will distribute awards among the poets, and others who worked for Sachal’s philosophy.

Sindh Minister for trade and industries Manzoor Hussain Wassan and Chairman District Council Khairpur Shaharyar Wassan will be the guest of honor on the same day.

While PPP MPAs Naeem Ahmed Kharal and Sajid Bhambhan will be chief guest of the Malakhira (Sindhi wrestling). A musical concert will be held at Sachal Auditorium Khairpur in which former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, MNA Nawab Khan Wassan MPA Ghazal Sial, former MNA Javed Ali Shah Jillani will be chief guests.

The followers of Hazart Sachal Sarmast (RA) from USA, India, Iran and across the country have started arriving at Daraza Sharif to celebrate the ceremonies of Urs.

Strict security arrangements have been made. CCTV cameras have been installed at different gates of shrine Daraza Sharif while personnel of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and above 1000 cops have been deployed for security.