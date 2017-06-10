KARACHI - Pakistan Customs officials claim to have foiled a smuggling bid of narcotics from Karachi to abroad.

The officials also arrested the accused Pakistani passenger holding British nationality who was trying to smuggle the drugs on Friday.

“The preventive staff posted at International departure hall, Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, intercepted a passenger,” said Customs chief media liaison officer Qamar Thalho. “Upon examination of his baggage consisting of two suitcases it was found that “light brown heroin powder” was cleverly artificially concealed in the top lid and the bottom of one suitcase.”

The examination so conducted resulted in the recovery of two polythene packets cleverly wrapped with masking tape glued to top lid and bottom of the grey coloured hard top suitcase which upon cut opening result in the recovery of light brown heroin powder found to be 7.75 kilograms upon weighting worth of Rs77.7 million.

The accused passenger identified as Jawed Ali son of Qurban Ali is a British national having UK passport No 502040085, said Customs official, added that he was leaving for Heathrow (UK) via Muscat by Oman Airlines flight No. WY-326. The accused has been arrested and a case has also been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Nazimabad police carried out a search operation Mujahid Colony while arrested at least seven accused persons and recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that the accused persons arrested were involved in robberies, street crimes, drug paddling and gambling. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and other looted valuables from their possession. Police said that operation has been carried out on a tip off while heavy contingents of police cordon off the locality and made a door to door search operation.

Gulberg Town police also arrested two street criminals while recovered weapons and snatched motorbikes from their possession. The accused persons were identified as Asif and Zeshan involve in number of street crime cases.

Furthermore, Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police arrested two street criminals while reovered weapons, motorbikes and other looted valuables from their possession. Police said that the accused persons confessed to have committed numerous criminal activities in different areas of the city.

Similarly, Firozabad police claimed to have arrested two street criminals while recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession. Police said that the accused persons were usually robbed the people on the way to home after shopping from Tariq Road market.