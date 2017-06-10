KARACHI - At least four people including a woman and three children died and ten others were injured in collision between two vehicles here on Friday.

Rescue sources said that the accident took place near Super Highway Toll Plaza in Karachi where two over speeding vehicles collided with each other. As a result of collision three children and a woman died on the spot while ten others were injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded both vehicles and after registering a case into the incident have started the investigation.

Suspect killed

in encounter

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police shot dead an absconding suspect in an encounter near Juriyal Shah graveyard and recovered snatched motorbike and a weapon with live bullets.

The police spokesman informed here Friday that an allegedly notorious robber Wali Mohammad Chang was killed in an encounter.

He claimed that Chang was wanted to the police in at least 9 criminal cases.

The slain person’s dead body was handed over to the family after post-mortem while the Phuleli police lodged FIR of the encounter against the deceased.