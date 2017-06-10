KARACHI - Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas condemning the suicide attacks in Karbala has said that terrorist organization Daesh had become a threat for the entire world and in Pakistan the same organisation is targeting the China citizens.

In a statement on Friday, MWM leader said that Daesh with the support of United States of America and Israil is carrying out attacks in Iran, Iraq and Pakistan. He said the terrorist organization is targeting the holy places to accomplish the agenda of USA.

He further expressed grief over the death of the innocent people those lost their lives in the recent attacks and urged the Muslims countries to unite against the anti-Islam forces defaming the Muslims across the world.

Meanwhile, Sindh National Party Chief Ameer Bhumbro also condemned the recent attacks by the terrorists’ organization Daesh. He said that the government of Pakistan along with placing ban on the terrorists’ organizations, Daesh, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Lashkar-e-Jhangavi (LeJ), Al-Qeada and others should also halt the promotion of the terrorists’ organisation ideology by consuming the latest technology. He said it is the need out the hour that government implement National Action Plan (NAP) in its true spirit and seal the seminaries which were involved in the facilitating the terrorists elements.